Snake Massages Begin in Cairo Spa
December 28, 2020 12:21 PM
A spa in Cairo, Egypt is using live snakes to massage daring customers in search of pain relief.
Masseurs use a combination of 28 different types of non-venomous snakes in one 30-minute session.
The spa’s owner, Safwan Sedki, said snake massages have been proven to reduce muscle and joint pain while improving blood circulation and releasing endorphins. (REUTERS)