Sneaker Con Brings Footwear Enthusiasts Together
September 14, 2019 03:00 AM
There was a time not too long ago when sneakers were just another kind of footwear, usually used for sports. Now, some popular sneaker models are seen as collectibles. Even used sneakers can be bought and sold like precious commodities. Saqib Ul Islam visited "Sneaker Con DC" an annual gathering in Washington where so-called "sneakerheads" gather to buy, sell and talk about their favorite shoes.