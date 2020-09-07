In Somalia, COVID Fears Prevent Maternal Healthcare, Child Vaccines
September 07, 2020 09:32 AM
Somali health authorities say the number of maternal checkups and childhood vaccinations have plunged during the pandemic as many people fear catching COVID-19 at clinics and hospitals. Healthcare workers worry the lack of medical care for pregnant women and children could result in a wave of common diseases that take more victims than COVID-19. Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports from Mogadishu.
Camera: Mohamed Sheikh Nor