Somalia Green Energy Association Touts Clean Power Potential
July 27, 2021 04:26 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
Somalia lacks a national power grid and relies on imported fuel and wood and charcoal for its energy needs. But energy experts say with the longest coastline in mainland Africa and an average of 10 hours of sunshine per day, Somalia has great potential for onshore wind and solar power. Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports from Mogadishu.
Camera: Mohamed Sheikh Nor Produced by: Marcus Harton