Somalia Green Energy Association Touts Clean Power Potential

July 27, 2021 04:26 PM
Somalia lacks a national power grid and relies on imported fuel and wood and charcoal for its energy needs. But energy experts say with the longest coastline in mainland Africa and an average of 10 hours of sunshine per day, Somalia has great potential for onshore wind and solar power. Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports from Mogadishu. 

Camera: Mohamed Sheikh Nor   Produced by: Marcus Harton
 

Mohamed Sheikh Nor
By
Mohamed Sheikh Nor
