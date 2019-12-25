Somalia Hopes Security Cameras Deter Mogadishu Terrorist Attacks
December 25, 2019 11:19 AM
Somalia has this month installed security cameras on major roads in the capital, Mogadishu, for the first time in an effort to deter ongoing attacks by the terrorist group Al-Shabab. Residents and business owners have welcomed the stepped-up security. But, as Mohamed Sheik Nor reports from Mogadishu, some analysts doubt the cameras will be enough to stop the attacks