Somalia Hopes Security Cameras Deter Mogadishu Terrorist Attacks

December 25, 2019 11:19 AM
Somalia has this month installed security cameras on major roads in the capital, Mogadishu, for the first time in an effort to deter ongoing attacks by the terrorist group Al-Shabab.  Residents and business owners have welcomed the stepped-up security.  But, as Mohamed Sheik Nor reports from Mogadishu, some analysts doubt the cameras will be enough to stop the attacks

 

Mohamed Sheikh Nor
