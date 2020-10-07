Somalia Opens First Independent Modern Arts Institution
Somalia in September saw the opening of what is being touted as the country's first independent, modern arts institution. The Somali Arts Foundation says it seeks to promote creativity and critical discussions on what it means to be a Somali. Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports from Mogadishu.
Camera: Mohamed Sheikh Nor Produced by: Rod James