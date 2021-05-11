Somalia's Low Vaccination Rate Attributed to Ramadan, Cultural Myths
May 11, 2021
Somalia received 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in March, but health officials say less than half the doses have been used. Authorities attribute the slow uptake to fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and misinformation about the vaccine itself. Mohamed Kahiye reports from Somalia's capital.
Camera: Mohamed Rage