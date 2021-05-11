COVID-19 Pandemic

Somalia's Low Vaccination Rate Attributed to Ramadan, Cultural Myths

May 11, 2021 04:54 PM
Somalia received 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in March, but health officials say less than half the doses have been used. Authorities attribute the slow uptake to fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and misinformation about the vaccine itself. Mohamed Kahiye reports from Somalia's capital. 

Camera: Mohamed Rage 
 

Mohammed Kahiye
By
Mohamed Kahiye
