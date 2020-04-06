Some Justice for Sudan Officers Executed in 1990
April 06, 2020 10:10 PM
The Sudanese military has said it will return the remains of 29 officers who were executed three decades ago to their families. The men were arrested in April 1990 and accused of taking part in an alleged coup plot against then-president Omar al-Bashir. As Naba Mohiedeen reports for VOA from Khartoum, families of the executions now want to see Bashir and his aides brought to justice.