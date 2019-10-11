Africa

Some Kenyan Farmers Grow Herbal Stimulant Instead of Food Crops

More small scale farmers in central Kenya have switched from growing food crops to planting and harvesting an herbal stimulant known locally as "Muguka" - a variety of the drug, Khat.  The farmers say they now make almost three times as much from growing the drug instead of food crops, but the local county government wants farmers to create a balance between producing "Muguka" and food.  Rael Ombuor has more from Embu, Kenya.

Rael Ombuor
