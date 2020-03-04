USA

Some of World's Most Courageous Women Honored in Washington

March 04, 2020
The United States on Wednesday recognized 12 women from around the globe with International Women of Courage awards for their leadership in advocating for human rights, democracy, gender equality and women's empowerment. One of the honorees is Sayragul Sauytbay, an ethnic Kazakh, who exposed the existence of a Muslim detention camp in China’s Xinjiang region.  VOA's State Department correspondent Nike Ching has the report.

Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent
