South Africa Debates Bill to Provide Universal Healthcare
October 14, 2019 05:46 PM
This month South Africa's parliament debates the National Health Insurance bill, a plan for universal health care that proponents say will bring justice and equality to the healthcare system in this deeply unequal country. But critics say the plan is too ambitious and they doubt the government, which has been repeatedly accused of corruption in other public-sector projects, can do it honestly. VOAs Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.