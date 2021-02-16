Africa

South Africa Holds International Art Festival Despite COVID Pandemic

February 16, 2021 04:50 PM
South Africa has held (Feb 10-14) its annual International Public Art Festival (IPAF), despite the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing measures. Turnout was low but those attending welcomed the street festival as a chance to get out of the house. Vinicius Assis reports from Cape Town.

Produced by: Jason Godman   Camera: Vinicius Assis

Vinicius Assis
