South Africa Holds International Art Festival Despite COVID Pandemic
February 16, 2021 04:50 PM
South Africa has held (Feb 10-14) its annual International Public Art Festival (IPAF), despite the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing measures. Turnout was low but those attending welcomed the street festival as a chance to get out of the house. Vinicius Assis reports from Cape Town.
Produced by: Jason Godman Camera: Vinicius Assis