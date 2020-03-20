Coronavirus Outbreak

South Africa Laughs in Face of Coronavirus

March 20, 2020
The coronavirus threat is hardly South Africa's first crisis. For months, the nation has struggled to keep a reliable electricity supply. Youth unemployment is in the double digits. Gender-based violence is an everyday occurrence. And, hanging over everything, is the specter of the racist apartheid system. In the face of such tough times, many South Africans' first instinct is to crack a joke. Anita Powell has more from Johannesburg.

Anita Powell
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
