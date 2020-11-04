COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa Leads Global Research on COVID-19 Effect on Athletes

November 04, 2020 10:42 AM
Organizers of next year’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will have measures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. But little is known about how the virus affects the long-term health of those already infected, including athletes. South African researchers are leading an international effort looking for answers, as Marize de Klerk reports from Pretoria.
Camera: Franco Puglisi  Produced by: Jon Spier
 

Marize de Klerk
Marize de Klerk
