South Africa Marks 25 Years of AIDS Treatment, in Midst of Global Pandemic
June 22, 2020 10:27 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
The AIDS pandemic cut a deadly path through South Africa, leaving the nation with the world's highest burden of the disease. But 25 years ago, new, promising medications -- which later made their way to South Africa – first emerged, providing hope in the fight against the HIV virus. VOA's Anita Powell speaks to those who have been part of South Africa’s struggle against AIDS.
Camera: Zaheer Cassim