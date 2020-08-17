South Africa Reaches Coronavirus Peak, President Says
August 17, 2020 01:00 PM
South Africa, with the continent’s highest burden of COVID-19, has reached the peak of the pandemic, the president and top health officials say. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a loosening of restrictions but noted that he is not yet breathing a sigh of relief. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg on how the nation reached this milestone.
