COVID-19 Pandemic

South Africa Reaches Coronavirus Peak, President Says

August 17, 2020 01:00 PM
South Africa, with the continent’s highest burden of COVID-19, has reached the peak of the pandemic, the president and top health officials say. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a loosening of restrictions but noted that he is not yet breathing a sigh of relief. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg on how the nation reached this milestone.

Camera:  Zaheer Cassim, Henry Ridgwell  

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
