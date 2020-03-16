South Africa Shuts Borders, Schools, Gatherings to Slow Coronavirus
South Africa has announced strong measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, just a week after the nation saw its first case and then tens more in the space of a week. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa effectively shut down all borders, schools and large gatherings across the country. In Johannesburg, the nation’s economic and transport hub, residents reacted to the news. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg