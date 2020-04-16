COVID-19 Pandemic

South African Gynecologist on the Front Lines in the Battle Against Coronavirus

April 16, 2020 01:21 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

South Africa’s quick move to implement a strict national lockdown seems to have slowed down the coronavirus infection rate considerably in the country, according scientists. One of the South African doctors at the forefront of fighting the disease is Dr. Taheera Hassim, a gynecologist who is also volunteering for the disaster response NGO, Gift of the Givers.  When the coronavirus pandemic hit South Africa, Dr. Hassim’s role changed and she is now in charge of her hospital’s gynecological isolation facility while also volunteering at a drive-through coronavirus testing center.  Reporter Marize de Klerk brings us Dr. Hassim’s story, told in her own words. 

Marize de Klerk
By
Marize de Klerk
Latest Episodes
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 14:06
Woman's Colleges in US See Rising Enrollment
Women's Colleges in US See Rising Enrollment
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:19
Venezuela's Main Public Hospital Dangerously Unprepared for Coronavirus 
Venezuela's Main Public Hospital Dangerously Unprepared for Coronavirus
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 11:41
 How Covid-19 Has Disrupted my Daughters’ College Lives  
How COVID-19 Has Disrupted my Daughters’ College Lives  
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 11:32
Can COVID-19 Be Transmitted from Mom to Baby?
Can COVID-19 Be Transmitted from Mom to Baby?
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 06:37
Mobile App Puts COVID Info in Hands of Millions
South African-Created Mobile Health Alert Puts Coronavirus Information in the Hands of Millions