South African Gynecologist on the Front Lines in the Battle Against Coronavirus

South Africa’s quick move to implement a strict national lockdown seems to have slowed down the coronavirus infection rate considerably in the country, according scientists. One of the South African doctors at the forefront of fighting the disease is Dr. Taheera Hassim, a gynecologist who is also volunteering for the disaster response NGO, Gift of the Givers. When the coronavirus pandemic hit South Africa, Dr. Hassim’s role changed and she is now in charge of her hospital’s gynecological isolation facility while also volunteering at a drive-through coronavirus testing center. Reporter Marize de Klerk brings us Dr. Hassim’s story, told in her own words.