 South African Rural Pharmacist on Frontline During Coronavirus Lockdown

South Africa’s pharmacists are often overlooked as frontline healthcare workers in the fight against Africa’s worst outbreak of coronavirus, despite frequently being the first in contact with those showing symptoms. In the rural town of Mokopane, in South Africa’s northern Limpopo Province, pharmacist Bronwyn van Heerden and her colleagues provide medicine to hundreds of patients daily. Reporter Marize de Klerk brings us van Heerden’s story, told in her own words.