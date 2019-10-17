South African Sisters Shine in Diamond Business Dominated by Men

Mosibudi Jo Mathole and Khomotso Ramodipa are rare gems in the male-dominated diamond industry. The South African sisters run one of the few women-owned diamond polishing businesses in the world. And, despite the slumping global market for diamonds, and a shrinking industry in South Africa, they've managed to keep shining and developing new female talent. Marize de Klerk reports from Bedfordview, South Africa.

