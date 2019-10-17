Africa

South African Sisters Shine in Diamond Business Dominated by Men

October 17, 2019 04:03 AM
South African Sisters Shine in Diamond Business Dominated by Men video player.
Embed
Link

Mosibudi Jo Mathole and Khomotso Ramodipa are rare gems in the male-dominated diamond industry.  The South African sisters run one of the few women-owned diamond polishing businesses in the world.  And, despite the slumping global market for diamonds, and a shrinking industry in South Africa, they've managed to keep shining and developing new female talent.  Marize de Klerk reports from Bedfordview, South Africa. 
 

Default Author Profile
By
Marize de Klerk
Latest Episodes
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 03:36
Trump Defends His Decision on Syria After Rebuke by Own Party Members
Trump Defends His Decision on Syria After Rebuke by Own Party Members
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 02:23
Art Exhibit Highlights Impact of Climate Change
Art Exhibit Highlights Impact of Climate Change
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 02:14
Smart Tech for the City of 2030
Smart Tech for the City of 2030
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 02:07
Huge Expansion for Insect Factory Farms
Huge Expansion for Insect Factory Farms
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 01:55
Tackling the World's Most Polluted Capital with Innovation
Mongolia Air Pollution - WEB CQ