Silicon Valley & Technology

South African Telecom App Helps Gender-Based Violence Survivors

April 14, 2021 03:53 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 14 MB
540p | 17 MB
720p | 30 MB
1080p | 63 MB
Original | 398 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

South African mobile communications company Vodacom South Africa, with British parent company Vodafone and charity Hestia, has launched a free mobile phone application to support targets of gender-based violence, which has soared during the coronavirus pandemic.  The application, “Bright Sky,” provides information for people to identify gender-based violence and get counseling and emergency help. Franco Puglisi reports from Johannesburg.

Producer: Rod James. Camera: Franco Puglisi.

 

Default Author Profile
By
Franco Puglisi
Latest Episodes
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 04:25 PM
VOA Our Voices 303: Maternal Health During A Pandemic
VOA Our Voices 303: Maternal Health During A Pandemic
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 02:53 PM
Plugged In-Vaccines and Immunization - Episode 166
Plugged In-Vaccines and Immunization
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 02:30 PM
Straight Talk Africa
Shaka Ssali, host of Straight Talk Africa.
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - April 14, 2021
A54 April 14
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 11:17 AM
Afghanistan Finalizes Draft Peace Proposal, While Taliban Not Ready for Istanbul Conference
Afghanistan Finalizes Draft Peace Proposal, While Taliban Not Ready for Istanbul Conference