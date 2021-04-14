South African Telecom App Helps Gender-Based Violence Survivors
April 14, 2021 03:53 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
South African mobile communications company Vodacom South Africa, with British parent company Vodafone and charity Hestia, has launched a free mobile phone application to support targets of gender-based violence, which has soared during the coronavirus pandemic. The application, “Bright Sky,” provides information for people to identify gender-based violence and get counseling and emergency help. Franco Puglisi reports from Johannesburg.
Producer: Rod James. Camera: Franco Puglisi.