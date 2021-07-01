Africa

South African Women Gun Owners Question Plan to Limit Handgun Licenses for Self-Defense

July 01, 2021 10:12 PM
A proposed law aims to prevent South Africans from getting firearm licenses for self-defense.  While gun critics say limiting access to guns has proven successful in reducing the death toll, some gun proponents argue that taking firearms out of some hands —  specifically, women’s hands — will deepen what South Africa’s president has called a “second pandemic,” of gender-based violence. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.  

Camera: Zaheer Cassim 

Produced by: Zaheer Cassim, Bronwyn Benito  

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
