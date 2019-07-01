Africa

South African Women's Team Trains for Mount Everest Attempt

July 1, 2019 02:36 AM
South African Women's Team Trains for Mount Everest Attempt video player.
Embed

Africa's women mountaineers are reaching new heights.  In May, South African businesswoman Saray Khumalo became the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest. Now four other South Africans are preparing to become the first all-women African team to climb the world's tallest peak. Marize de Klerk reports from Waterval Boven, South Africa.

Latest Episodes
July 01, 2019
Trump's Meeting With North Korean Leader Meets With Contradictions
Trump's Meeting With North Korean Leader Meets With Contradictions
July 01, 2019
Champion Spanish Boxer Fights for Women's Rights
Spain Woman Boxing
June 30, 2019
Trump Retains Latitude to Strike Iran
Trump Retains Latitude to Strike Iran
June 30, 2019
Trump Meets Kim at DMZ, Crosses Into North Korea
Trump Meets Kim at DMZ, Crosses Into North Korea
June 30, 2019
Pittsburgh Confesses Its Love For Beer, Turns Church Into Brewery
The Church Brew Works