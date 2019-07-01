South African Women's Team Trains for Mount Everest Attempt
Africa's women mountaineers are reaching new heights. In May, South African businesswoman Saray Khumalo became the first black African woman to summit Mount Everest. Now four other South Africans are preparing to become the first all-women African team to climb the world's tallest peak. Marize de Klerk reports from Waterval Boven, South Africa.