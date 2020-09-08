South Africans Bristle Over Alleged Trump Comments on Mandela
South Africans are angry about American media reports that President Donald Trump privately disparaged South African icon Nelson Mandela, the nation’s first black president and Nobel Peace laureate, before taking office. The comments, which Trump denies having made, are part of a tell-all book by his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.