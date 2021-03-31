Africa

South Africans Construct Award-Winning Zero Carbon Home

March 31, 2021 10:17 AM
A team of South Africans has won a Cape Town competition to create a zero-carbon home, just ahead of Earth Day on April 22. Experts say the house design, which incorporates solar power, passive cooling, rainwater harvesting, and a food garden, could help reduce the nation's carbon footprint. Vinicius Assis reports from Cape Town, South Africa.

Camera: Vinícius Assis 

Vinicius Assis
By
Vinicius Assis
