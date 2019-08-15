In South Korea, Anti-Japan Emotions Run High on ‘Liberation Day’
August 15, 2019 12:54 PM
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday marked the anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender by sending a memorial to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine. That move upset many in South Korea, who are observing what they refer to as “Liberation Day” with a series of anti-Japan protests. The demonstrations come as Korea-Japan ties sink to their lowest level in years, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.