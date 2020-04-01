In South Korea, Baseball Brings Hopes for Normalcy Amid Pandemic
April 01, 2020 08:52 AM
The coronavirus pandemic has shut down virtually all professional sports, leaving a major hole in the lives of fans around the world. One big exception is baseball in South Korea. Some Korean teams have been broadcasting practice games on YouTube. The games are attracting a big audience and bringing a bit of optimism amid the pandemic. VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Busan, South Korea.