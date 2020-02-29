Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea Tests for Coronavirus at Drive-through Clinics

February 29, 2020 02:41 PM
South Korea has experienced a massive spike in confirmed coronavirus infections over the past week. One reason the numbers have jumped so quickly: South Korea is making it very easy for people to get coronavirus tests. As of Friday, the country had tested about 80,000 people. Many are getting tested at specially created drive-through clinics. VOA's Bill Gallo and Korean service video journalist Hyungjin Kim have the details.

William Gallo
By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief
By
Hyungjin Kim
