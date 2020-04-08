Coronavirus Outbreak

South Sudan Facing Coronavirus with Weak Healthcare System

April 08, 2020 04:05 AM
South Sudan on Sunday announced its first confirmed coronavirus infection, a United Nations staff member, becoming one the last African countries to confirm the virus.  But, years of civil war and low funding have left the world’s youngest nation with a fragile healthcare system, raising fears that the virus – if left unchecked – could quickly spread. Sheila Ponnie reports from Juba. 

Sheila Ponnie
