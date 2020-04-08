South Sudan Facing Coronavirus with Weak Healthcare System
South Sudan on Sunday announced its first confirmed coronavirus infection, a United Nations staff member, becoming one the last African countries to confirm the virus. But, years of civil war and low funding have left the world’s youngest nation with a fragile healthcare system, raising fears that the virus – if left unchecked – could quickly spread. Sheila Ponnie reports from Juba.