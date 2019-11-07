Africa

South Sudan Promoting Adult Literacy to Maintain Peace

November 7, 2019 02:53 PM
As South Sudan slowly stabilizes after decades of conflict, the world's youngest nation continues to fight a battle against illiteracy.  South Sudan has the lowest literacy rate in world -- just 27 percent of the adult population can read and write. To combat the problem, authorities have been launching thousands of adult education centers across the country, as Sheila Ponnie reports from Juba.

Sheila Ponnie
