Space Station Crew Search for Air Leak
August 21, 2020 03:24 PM
Three crew members onboard the International Space Station are searching for the source of a cabin air leak, NASA and the Russian space agency reported, Thursday, August 20.
The crew will close the station’s hatches this weekend to monitor air pressure and find the source of the link, NASA said in a statement.
The crew reportedly is in no immediate danger from the leak. (REUTERS)