SpaceX Sends More Communications Satellites Into Space
August 20, 2020 04:50 PM
The man-made mega constellation orbiting Earth grew again this week after another history-making commercial launch. Satellite images document a quarter century of melting ice on Earth, plus images of our home planet from space and of space from our home planet. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.
Produced by: Arash Arabasadi