As Spain’s Death Rate Drops, its Economic Problems Rise
May 13, 2020 11:22 AM
Spain – one of the nations hardest hit by the pandemic – is seeing its daily coronavirus death rate drop this week. That is allowing a limited number of businesses to reopen after weeks of paralysis. Although business owners are happy to be open again, they continue to see their losses mount – and normality seems distant. In a report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato has the story from Barcelona