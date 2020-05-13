COVID-19 Pandemic

As Spain’s Death Rate Drops, its Economic Problems Rise

May 13, 2020 11:22 AM
Spain – one of the nations hardest hit by the pandemic – is seeing its daily coronavirus death rate drop this week.  That is allowing a limited number of businesses to reopen after weeks of paralysis. Although business owners are happy to be open again, they continue to see their losses mount – and normality seems distant. In a report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato has the story from Barcelona

Alfonso Beato
