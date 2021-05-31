USA

Spam Is No Longer Just Luncheon Meat for Sandwiches

May 31, 2021 03:53 PM
Before “spam” became a computer term, it was an American luncheon meat that was exported and embraced by cultures around the world, especially Asians. Spam is sold in more than 40 countries worldwide, and immigrants in the U.S. are serving it — but with a twist. VOA's Elizabeth Lee went on a Spam culinary tour in Los Angeles.

Producer: Elizabeth Lee   Camera: Elizabeth Lee, Roy Kim

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
