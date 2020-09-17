Special Needs Kids Face Challenges With Online Classes
September 17, 2020 07:12 PM
The closure of schools due to the coronavirus pandemic has been a test for children with mental and physical disabilities and their families, all over the world. The daily routine has changed dramatically, affected their learning process and put pressure on parents. VOA’s Saman Khan has filed a report on how parents and children are adapting in Lahore, Pakistan.