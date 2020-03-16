Spread of Coronavirus not Deterring Purchase, Consumption of Wildlife
Experts say the Coronavirus got its start through animal to human transmission at a live wildlife market in Wuhan, China. In the months since, the deadly virus has rapidly spread throughout the world and the outbreak has been declared a pandemic. The crisis has prompted the Chinese government to impose a ban on consumption and trade of illegal wildlife. But as VOA's Julie Taboh reports, not all at-risk countries are following their example.