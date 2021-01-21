Stakes High as Kremlin Critic Navalny Returns to Russia
January 21, 2021 01:16 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
The arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has triggered international outrage and growing calls for his release. Navalny was detained Sunday upon his return to Russia nearly five months after he was nearly poisoned to death by a military-grade nerve agent. Charles Maynes reports the opposition figure has gone from fighting for his life to fighting for his freedom.
Videographer: Ricardo Marquina, Producer Henry Hernandez