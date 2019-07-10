USA

State Department: US Has Special And Strategic Relationship With UK

July 10, 2019
The U.S. State Department said Tuesday it will continue to deal with British diplomats in Washington as usual, unless directed differently by the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his Twitter attack on British ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch, whose unflattering reports on the White House had angered him. Trump also did not mince words in his tweeted references to outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports British officials have come to the defense of their ambassador.
 

