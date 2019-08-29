USA

State Fairs in America Show City Dwellers Where Their Food Comes From

Where does your food come from? Many city dwellers look no further than the local grocery store. But each summer American state fairs give farmers the opportunity to show off their skills and give the rest of us a better idea of the work that happens on the farms where food comes from. Saqib Ul Islam has more from the Maryland State Fair in Timonium.
 

