Street Performer Starts Feeding the Homeless Amid COVID-19
April 07, 2020 03:25 PM
Just a few months ago, a woman named Princess Dumebi worked as a street performer on Hollywood Boulevard. However, after the coronavirus pandemic hit California, she – like hundreds of thousands of other people in the country – lost her job. But she refused to stay at home doing nothing – instead, she started cooking to feed the homeless in the area. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice