Coronavirus Outbreak

Street Performer Starts Feeding the Homeless Amid COVID-19

April 07, 2020 03:25 PM
Embed
This program will begin at
This program has ended.

Just a few months ago, a woman named Princess Dumebi worked as a street performer on Hollywood Boulevard. However, after the coronavirus pandemic hit California, she – like hundreds of thousands of other people in the country – lost her job. But she refused to stay at home doing nothing – instead, she started cooking to feed the homeless in the area. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice

 

Default Author Profile
By
Angelina Bagdasaryan
Latest Episodes
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 14:02
Many Graduating ESL Teachers Were Once ESL Learners
Many Graduating ESL Teachers Were Once ESL Learners
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 08:55
Christians in the Holy Land Prepare for a Very Different Easter
Christians in the Holy Land Prepare to Celebrate Easter
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 08:37
How to Hold an Election in a Pandemic, South Korean Style
How to Hold an Election in a Pandemic, South Korean Style
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 06:05
Trump Continues to Push Malaria Drug Untested for COVID-19
Trump Continues to Push Malaria Drug Untested for COVID-19
Mon, 04/06/2020 - 22:10
Some Justice for Sudan Officers Executed in 1990
Some Justice for Sudan Officers Executed in 1990