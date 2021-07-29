Stressed by COVID, Zimbabweans Turn to 'Friendship Bench' for Solace
July 29, 2021 08:30 AM
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has stretched people’s mental health everywhere and Zimbabwe is no exception. But some Zimbabweans hit hard by the stress have found unique support at the "Friendship Bench," now the country’s biggest counseling service. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare.
Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe