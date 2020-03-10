With Stricken Cruise Ship Docked in California, Americans Vary in Response to the Virus
March 10, 2020 03:01 AM
With the Grand Princess cruise ship in the Port of Oakland, people flocked to welcome the passengers and snap photos of what has become the symbol of the COVID-19 virus in the U.S. How people are responding to the virus varies person to person, but the cruise ship’s presence highlights a truth in the U.S. - that the virus is disrupting normal life. Michelle Quinn reports.