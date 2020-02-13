Stung By 2016 Election Outcome, Pollsters Tweak Their Techniques for 2020

In the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump carried Wisconsin by fewer than 25,000 votes out of nearly 3 million ballots cast. Winning the state helped propel his larger victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Looking ahead, both political parties want to carry Wisconsin in the 2020 presidential contest. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, many pollsters who gauged voter sentiment in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election got it wrong, and are committed to getting it right in 2020.