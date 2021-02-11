USA

Stunning New Video Reveals Scope of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

February 11, 2021 12:04 AM
House impeachment managers Wednesday showed never-before-seen footage from the Jan. 6 riot of Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The video capped the first day of Democrats’ opening argument that former President Donald Trump was directly responsible for the attempt to overturn the counting of electoral college votes for Joe Biden. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Camera: Mike Burke    Producer: Katherine Gypson

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
