Stunning New Video Reveals Scope of Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
February 11, 2021 12:04 AM
House impeachment managers Wednesday showed never-before-seen footage from the Jan. 6 riot of Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The video capped the first day of Democrats’ opening argument that former President Donald Trump was directly responsible for the attempt to overturn the counting of electoral college votes for Joe Biden. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
Camera: Mike Burke Producer: Katherine Gypson