Sudan Businesses Feel Pinch as Currency Devalues, Inflation Soars

Sudan’s government recently declared an economic emergency after the Sudanese pound lost 40 percent of its value in one month and the annual inflation rate jumped to 167 percent. Sudan's transitional authorities have struggled to stabilize the currency, the weakness of which helped fuel the protests against former president Omar al-Bashir. The economic strain has hit traders in the Sajana Market, one of Sudan's largest, as Naba Mohiedeen reports from Khartoum.

