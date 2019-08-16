Africa

Sudan: While Peace Deal is Signed, Women Fight for Representation

August 16, 2019 02:26 AM
Sudan: While Peace Deal is Signed, Women Fight for Representation video player.
Embed

Women were an integral part of protests that led to the ouster of Sudan's Omar al-Bashir and in demonstrations after his downfall. But many leaders now say they feel they have been locked out of political agreements and do not expect to be named to any positions in the regional council. In Khartoum, Esha Sarai and Naba Mohiedeen speak with female politicians and feminists who are pushing for more representation.
 

Latest Episodes
August 16, 2019
Scary Teen Stories, a Gold Mine for Studios, Streaming Companies
Scary Teen Stories, a Gold Mine for Studios, Streaming Companies
August 16, 2019
Trump Administration Under Renewed Fire From Environmentalists
Trump Administration Under Renewed Fire From Environmentalists
August 16, 2019
Philadelphia Shootout Triggers Questions, Blame Game
Philadelphia Shootout Triggers Questions, Blame Game
August 15, 2019
Explainer: What Is a Recession?
Explainer Recession
August 15, 2019
Hong Kong Police, Protesters Offer Conflicting Narratives
Hong Kong Police, Protesters, Offer Conflicting Narratives