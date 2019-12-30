Africa

Sudanese-American Player Promotes Wheelchair Basketball in South Sudan

Wheelchair basketball is growing in popularity in South Sudan, offering hope for athletes with disabilities, some of whom lost legs from unexploded ordnance left from decades of conflict. U.S. professional wheelchair basketball players, including Sudanese American Malat Wei, this month helped eighty South Sudanese players take part in a week-long training program and tournament, as Sheila Ponnie reports from Juba.

Sheila Ponnie
Sheila Ponnie
