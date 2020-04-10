Coronavirus Outbreak

Suddenly Out of Work, Americans Face Hardship, Uncertainty

April 10, 2020 12:29 AM
The United States has taken a different approach from some European countries in providing relief to workers in industries that have been shut down to contain the spread of COVID-19. While countries like Germany and France are reimbursing businesses to keep workers on the payroll, VOA’s Brian Padden reports, the U.S. has mostly opted to increase government assistance for millions of workers once they are laid off from their jobs. 

Brian Padden
Brian Padden
