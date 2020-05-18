 Surge in Deaths Portends Widespread Coronavirus Outbreak in Yemen

A surge of deaths in Yemen has prompted aid groups to warn that the war-torn, impoverished nation may have far more than the 122 COVID-19 cases officially reported as of May 17. Aid groups say hospitals are closing because health workers have no protective gear and people are dying because they cannot get treatment. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Istanbul with Naseh Shaker in Sana’a, Yemen.

Videographer: Naseh Shaker