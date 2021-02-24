Syrian Displaced Families Put Children to Work to Survive
February 24, 2021 09:42 AM
The children of many displaced families in Syria are often doing dangerous, low-paying work as a means to survive because these families are neglected by governments and aid organizations. VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report with videographers Mohamad Daaboul and Fateh Rasilan in Idlib, Syria.
Shadi Turk contributed to this report.