Middle East

Syrian Displaced Families Put Children to Work to Survive

February 24, 2021 09:42 AM
360p | 8 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 15 MB
720p | 32 MB
1080p | 59 MB
Original | 327 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The children of many displaced families in Syria are often doing dangerous, low-paying work as a means to survive because these families are neglected by governments and aid organizations.  VOA’s Heather Murdock has this report with videographers Mohamad Daaboul and Fateh Rasilan in Idlib, Syria.

Shadi Turk contributed to this report.

Heather Murdock
By
Heather Murdock
Middle East Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 09:49 AM
Demand Heats up for Solar Energy Panels in South Africa
Demand Heats up for Solar Energy Panels in South Africa
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 06:34 AM
Attack on US Capitol Renews Interest in Regulating Social Media Giants
US Lawmakers Look to Address Technology Firms’ Power
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 10:32 PM
Pfizer, Moderna Promise Major Boosts in Vaccine Supply  
Pfizer, Moderna Promise Major Boosts in Vaccine Supply
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 10:19 PM
Golf Star Tiger Woods Injured in Car Crash
Golf Star Tiger Woods Injured in Car Crash
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 10:11 PM
Senate Confirms Biden's Pick for US Ambassador to UN 
Senate Confirms Biden's Pick for US Ambassador to UN 